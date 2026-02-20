A promoter gives a timeline on when Anthony Joshua could be returning to the ring, following the fatal car crash claiming the lives of his friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif” Ayodele.

Eddie Hearn shared his prediction on when he sees Joshua stepping back in the ring.

“I believe, late summer, but physically, he's not yet in a position to return to camp,” Hearn said on Thursday in England according to TMZ.

While he is positive that he will make a comeback, fans shouldn't expect him in the ring anytime soon. Joshua already had to postpone the potential August fight against Tyson Fury due to the incident.

“I think every fight is dangerous, coming off what he's come off,” he said. “We're open to the Fury fight but probably more likely [near the] end of the year, maybe early 2027.”

Anthony Joshua honors friends killed in Nigeria car crash

Joshua broke his silence on the crash that claimed the lives of his personal trainer, Ayodele, and strength coach, Ghami, with a message on social media. He spoke about his emotional struggle with their deaths, as well as giving thanks to those who helped on the scene.

“It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit ⁠here and show all of my ‌emotions,” Joshua said on social ⁠media. Addressing the loss, he further claimed, “I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. My left and my right.”

“I also want to take a moment to show a massive amount of appreciation to the first responders, to everyone who rushed to help Latz and Sina, to those who helped me get to the hospital, and to all the locals who prayed for us at the scene.

He additionally honored his late friends with a tattoo that read “Latz Sina.”

Following the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami, the driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was charged last month with dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver's license.