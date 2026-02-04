For those wondering why Terence Allan “Bud” Crawford decided to walk away from the ring at the absolute peak of his powers, the answer is as heavy as the punches he used to throw. After cementing his legacy as an all-time great, the undefeated superstar revealed that his decision was fueled by a desire to avoid the tragic physical decline seen in his idol, Muhammad Ali.

The 38-year-old Nebraska native officially hung up his gloves in December 2025, just months after a masterclass performance against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Crawford got real about the toll of the “sweet science.” He cited the heartbreaking image of a deteriorating Ali as the ultimate cautionary tale.

“We all look up to Ali as the most iconic boxer ever, and to see him deteriorate like he did, we don’t wanna be like that,” Crawford said. “You’re the greatest fighter of all time but you can’t take care of yourself… Is it worth it? No, it's not.”

Crawford exits with a flawless 42-0 record and 31 knockouts, having never been officially knocked down in 17 years. His final act was a historic victory over Canelo Alvarez in September 2025 at Allegiant Stadium, where he became a three-weight undisputed champion, the first male boxer to do so in the four-belt era.

“I gave my all to boxing, but I'm not going to give my health to boxing,” Crawford explained, emphasizing that he fought for legacy, not just a payday. With 18 world titles across five divisions, “Bud” has nothing left to prove. He leaves the sport on his own terms, choosing a future of clarity over one more round of risk.