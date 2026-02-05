The boxing world erupted in controversy this week when the World Boxing Council (WBC) stripped Shakur Stevenson of his lightweight world title just days after his dominant victory over Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden.

The decision has sparked fierce reactions from both Stevenson and his mentor Terence Crawford, who blasted the sanctioning body for what they perceive as retaliatory tactics and questionable business practices.

The Stripping Decision

The WBC officially declared the lightweight title vacant on Wednesday, February 3rd, citing their rules prohibiting champions from simultaneously holding world titles from other governing bodies in separate weight classes. Stevenson had captured The Ring and WBO junior welterweight titles from Lopez on February 1st, making him a four-division world champion. The WBC stated that “in light of Champion Stevenson now being the reigning WBO Super Lightweight World Champion and consistent with the WBC Rules & Regulations, the WBC has declared vacant its Lightweight World title”.

However, Stevenson revealed the real issue behind the decision. The Newark native claimed the WBC demanded $100,000 in sanctioning fees for his fight against Lopez, despite their title not being on the line in that bout. “What the hell [am I] giving y'all 100k right now for?” Stevenson fired back on social media. “Because y'all got beef with Bud so come at me for it”.

Shakur's Scathing Response

Stevenson didn't mince words when addressing what he viewed as an unjust money grab. “100k to some crooks who don't deserve it? Nah Leilani I rather give it to you baby girl,” he posted, referring to his daughter. The undefeated champion, who made three successful defenses of the lightweight title he won in November 2023, called out the WBC's motivations directly. “The WBC didn't even have s–t to do with this fight and it's eating them alive. Take your belt it don't make me,” Stevenson declared.

The timing of the stripping particularly angered Stevenson, as he had just delivered the best performance of 2026 according to many analysts. His unanimous decision victory over Lopez (119-109 on all three scorecards) had cemented his status as one of boxing's elite pound-for-pound fighters. Instead of celebrating his historic achievement, he found himself defending his integrity against what he perceived as a corrupt system.

Terence Crawford Enters The Fray

Terence “Bud” Crawford, who trains alongside Stevenson, immediately came to his protégé's defense with his own pointed message. “WBC – ain't no way y'all are still this mad. It's cool, bro, the Ring belt was FREE,” Crawford posted on Instagram. The comment referenced Crawford's own bitter experience with the sanctioning body just months earlier.​

In December 2025, the WBC stripped Crawford of his super middleweight title after he refused to pay $300,000 in sanctioning fees for his historic undisputed victory over Canelo Alvarez. Crawford, who reportedly earned $50 million for that fight, was offered a discounted rate of 0.6% instead of the standard 3%, but still declined to pay. His expletive-filled response to being stripped went viral, with Crawford calling out WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and declaring “the real belt is the Ring belt, which is free”.

The connection between Crawford's stripping and Stevenson's situation is impossible to ignore. Both fighters are close associates who train together, and both have now been stripped under controversial circumstances involving sanctioning fees. Stevenson explicitly stated that the WBC's “beef with Bud” influenced their decision to come after him. The sanctioning body's actions appear to be part of a broader conflict with Crawford's camp, which has openly criticized the WBC's business model.

Crawford's criticism of the WBC went beyond just his own situation. He questioned why Canelo Alvarez was never stripped for avoiding mandatory challenger David Benavidez for over two years while holding the WBC title. He also praised the IBF for being more transparent when they stripped him of his welterweight title, saying “I give credit to the IBF. They stripped me. They ain't even give me time”.​​

For Stevenson, the stripping may ultimately prove meaningless to his career trajectory. As Crawford demonstrated by moving on from the WBC, top fighters with elite skills don't need every sanctioning body's approval. Stevenson still holds The Ring and WBO junior welterweight titles, and his flawless 25-0 record speaks louder than any green and gold belt. Whether he returns to 135 pounds or continues campaigning at 140, “Shak” has already proven he belongs among boxing's elite regardless of WBC politics.