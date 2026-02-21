Conor Benn’s long-running partnership with Matchroom Boxing has come to a stunning end, with the British welterweight signing with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing in what sources describe as a one-fight, eight-figure agreement.

Sources told @SInow the deal is “life changing money” for Benn, and notably sets him up to hit free agency immediately after his next bout. The terms, as relayed by those sources, also include a deadline: Benn is expected to compete before May 31, positioning his Zuffa debut as a springboard moment rather than a slow-build promotional rollout.

As part of the contract, Benn will fight before May 31st, sources say. https://t.co/1IefgJznF3 — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 21, 2026

For Benn, the move signals ambition and leverage. A single-fight pact at that price point is rare in modern boxing, especially for a fighter who still wants maximum flexibility. It’s the kind of arrangement usually reserved for established PPV headliners, or a star with enough market gravity to make promoters compete for the next signature.

Still, the separation lands with real emotional weight at Matchroom, particularly for Eddie Hearn, who has been tied to Benn’s professional rise from the start. Speaking about Benn’s decision, Hearn became visibly emotional and did not hide how personally he took the departure.

😬Eddie Hearn became emotional while speaking about Conor Benn signing with Zuffa Boxing, saying he was devastated “Feels like a wasted few years. I blame myself… I misjudged the character. For some people, loyalty really matters — for others, maybe not so.” (via @IFLTV) pic.twitter.com/dXqXOZ2rON — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 21, 2026

“Feels like a wasted few years. I blame myself… I misjudged the character,” Hearn said, via @IFLTV. “For some people, loyalty really matters — for others, maybe not so.”

Those words cut deeper than standard promotional disappointment. Hearn has invested time, brand equity, and belief in Benn across a decade that included both major spotlight moments and the kind of turbulence that can derail careers. His remarks framed the exit not as a business pivot, but as a fracture in trust, a rare public acknowledgment of the human side of boxing’s transactional reality.

Benn, for his part, struck a more diplomatic tone in a message directed at Hearn and the Matchroom team, emphasizing gratitude while making it clear the Zuffa offer was too significant to turn down.

First and foremost, I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they’ve done for me over the past decade. From guiding me when I first turned pro, to headlining stadium shows. They were not only with me for those highlight moments but stood shoulder to… pic.twitter.com/u4dD4tsnAe — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) February 20, 2026

“First and foremost, I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they’ve done for me over the past decade,” Benn said. “From guiding me when I first turned pro, to headlining stadium shows. They were not only with me for those highlight moments but stood shoulder to shoulder with me during the tough times.”

Benn added: “It’s been a journey beyond anything we could have imagined… I will always be truly grateful, but Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn’t refuse. I’d love Eddie to continue to be part of my team and for our partnership to evolve in this new chapter.”

The message then turned toward the future, and the kind of fights Benn believes Zuffa can help deliver.

“I’m filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing. I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans.”

Now the focus shifts to one question: who will Zuffa put in front of Benn before May 31, and will this high-priced one-night partnership be the start of a longer takeover attempt, or simply the most lucrative detour of Benn’s career?