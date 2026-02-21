The Minnesota Timberwolves took home a 122-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. It was a strong performance from Anthony Edwards, as he looked to be in prime form after the All-Star Break. However, shortly after the victory, Edwards revealed he missed out on an opportunity to dunk on Daniel Gafford.

During a postgame interview, the 24-year-old shooting guard claimed he feels fresh and seemed happy with his performance. But he admitted that he should have dunked on Gafford. Edwards even sent a message to the Mavericks center.

“I should've dunked on Gafford,” said Edwards. “I hope you see this. I should've punched on your ass, but I spared you.”

Anthony Edwards to Daniel Gafford 👀 “I should’ve dunked on Gafford. I hope you see this. I should’ve punched on your ass but I spared you” pic.twitter.com/QKQpveYG0g — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 21, 2026

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with 40 points, six rebounds, and one assist. He accomplished that statline while shooting 53.3% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the three-point line. The four-time All-Star looked as good as ever and seems more than ready to lead Minnesota in the final stretch of the regular season.

Edwards is in the midst of what might be the best season of his career so far. Through 47 games played, the six-year veteran is averaging 29.5 points (career-high), 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while owning a 49.4% field goal percentage (career-high) and a 40.1% three-point percentage (career-high).

The Timberwolves appear to be getting hot at the right time. With the club residing in sixth place in the Western Conference, Minnesota is 7-3 in its last 10 games and is currently on a three-game winning streak. We'll see Anthony Edwards and his teammates back in action again on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at home.