Anthony Edwards was seen close to his very best once again against the Dallas Mavericks as his 40 points helped them to their tenth straight loss. At the same time, ANT was not the only superstar to score 40 points, with Cade Cunningham also returning with 42 in the Detroit Pistons’ recent win over the New York Knicks.

And as it turns out, ANT took inspiration from the Pistons’ main man.

“I kinda do this sh*t in my sleep for real… I woke up today & knew I was gonna get 40. I seen Cade [Cunningham] go for 40 & I said sh*t, that mean I gotta get 40 too,” Edwards revealed post-game, per a clip on X posted by ClutchPoints. The Timberwolves star not only watched his fellow young superstar deliver one of the best performances of his career, he also used it to push himself.

The Timberwolves won 122-111 as Edwards produced 40 points on 16-of-30 shooting with five threes and six rebounds, marking his eighth 40-point game of the season. That included 14 fourth-quarter points, mirroring the same kind of efficiency Cunningham showed just days earlier.

Cunningham proved exactly why he had previously said he loves playing at Madison Square Garden. The Pistons guard delivered one of the most complete games of the season, posting 42 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds on 50% shooting in a 126-111 win over the New York Knicks.

Cunningham scored 14 points in the first quarter and even delivered a stretch where he scored 11 consecutive points for the Pistons, who extended their run to 41-13, the best in the Eastern Conference.

And yet the biggest contribution may have come in the form of the inspiration it gave ANT, who responded with a memorable night of his own. The All-Star MVP returned to familiar form as Minnesota romped to their third straight win on the trot.

They will now take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.