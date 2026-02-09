Jake Paul's attack on Bad Bunny triggers rare public split with star fighter Amanda Serrano, exposing vulnerability in island operations

Jake Paul's promotional empire hit turbulence Sunday when his most prominent fighter publicly rebuked him for calling Bad Bunny a “fake American,” a comment that sent shockwaves through boxing's Puerto Rican community and raised questions about the YouTube star's future on an island central to his business operations.

Purposefully turning off the halftime show Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

Paul posted the inflammatory message hours before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, urging viewers to boycott the show in response to the Puerto Rican reggaeton star's scheduled appearance. “A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that,” Paul wrote, framing the Puerto Rican artist's citizenship as illegitimate.

The response was swift and damaging. Amanda Serrano, a seven-division champion and the cornerstone of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, issued a statement that cut to the heart of the issue while maintaining professional composure.

Tonight I am here where I’m supposed to be in my beautiful Island with my people celebrating and watching with awe how well Benito represented us and our culture I am proud to be Puerto Rican, and I am proud to be an American citizen. Puerto Ricans are not “fake Americans.” We… — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) February 9, 2026

“Puerto Ricans are not ‘fake Americans.' We are citizens who have contributed to this country in every field, from military service to sports, business, science, and the arts, and our identity and citizenship deserve respect,” Serrano wrote. Her follow-up was equally pointed: “I do not agree with statements that question the legitimacy or identity of Puerto Rican people, and I cannot support that characterization. It is wrong.”

The public fracture represents rare daylight between promoter and fighter in a relationship built on mutual financial benefit. Serrano has headlined multiple Paul-promoted cards and serves as the public face of his women's boxing initiatives. Her willingness to challenge him publicly signals both the severity of the offense and potential complications for future negotiations.

Even Logan Paul separated himself from his brother's stance. “I love my brother but I don't agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island,” he posted.

I love my brother but I don’t agree with this Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island https://t.co/yCsuwa79gk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2026

The controversy strikes at Paul's operational foundation. He maintains a Puerto Rico residence for tax purposes and promotes several island-based fighters. The sport's business model relies heavily on local support—venue partnerships, municipal backing, and regional fan bases that drive gate receipts and streaming numbers.

Reputation damage moves faster than knockout highlights in boxing's tight-knit circles, where sanctioning bodies, venue operators, and athletic commissions watch promoter conduct closely. Paul now faces a credibility test in a territory he cannot afford to lose.