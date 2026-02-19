In one of the most unexpected callouts, action movie legend Jean-Claude Van Damme has thrown down the gauntlet to Jake Paul, proposing a hybrid rules fight that would pit his decades of martial arts experience against Paul's boxing career.

The 65-year-old “Muscles from Brussels” took to social media with a direct challenge that has sent shockwaves through the combat sports community. “Let's set up a fight—a real fight. K-1 versus boxing, no low kicks and no elbow strikes. I'm just a regular guy who simply wants to kick your ass,” Van Damme declared.

65-year-old Jean-Claude Van Damme challenged Jake Paul: “Let’s set up a fight a real fight. K-1 versus boxing, no low kicks and no elbow strikes. I’m just a regular guy who simply wants to kick your ass” Open a market on Polymarket I already know who I’m betting on haha pic.twitter.com/jCNZFdRkAt — sopersone (@sopersone) February 14, 2026

The callout comes at perhaps the lowest point in Paul's boxing career. The 27-year-old suffered not only a brutal knockout defeat at the hands of former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua but also sustained a broken jaw in the process, requiring immediate medical attention and surgery. The injury has left Paul sidelined indefinitely and facing serious questions about his future in professional boxing.

Van Damme's proposed ruleset, K-1 style kickboxing with boxing elements, would theoretically favor the martial arts icon, who built his career on full-contact karate and kickboxing before transitioning to Hollywood stardom. While Van Damme hasn't competed professionally in decades, he's maintained his training regimen and flexibility well into his sixties, regularly posting workout videos that showcase his still-impressive physical condition.

The challenge raises serious questions about combat sports matchmaking ethics. Despite Van Damme's legendary status and maintained fitness, a fight between a 65-year-old—regardless of his background—and a younger professional fighter would face scrutiny from athletic commissions. Paul's recent injury only adds another layer of complexity to the scenario.

Still, the callout has generated massive social media buzz, with fans debating whether this represents genuine interest from Van Damme or strategic publicity for both parties. Paul has built his boxing career on unconventional matchups and social media-driven narratives, making this challenge fit squarely within his established playbook.

Neither Paul nor his team has responded to Van Damme's challenge, likely focusing on recovery from the Joshua fight. However, given Paul's history of accepting unexpected challenges and his need to rebuild credibility after the crushing defeat, a response seems inevitable.

Whether this develops into an actual bout or remains a viral moment, Van Damme's challenge has injected unexpected drama into Paul's post-Joshua narrative and reminded the combat sports world that age is just a number when it comes to confidence.