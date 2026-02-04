Once an Youtuber and influencer, Jake Paul currently finds himself as one of the richest boxers in the industry. Fresh off his reported $100m earnings from his loss against Anthony Joshua last year and his recent $40m lavish purchase, Paul recently closed a significant deal for his boxing promotion, MVP (Most Valuable Promotions).

According to a new report by Boxing King Media, Paul’s MVP has signed a new broadcasting deal with the UK’s Sky Sports network. As per the reports, the deal became possible after British promoter Ben Shalom made his exit from the platform.

Last year, in Jun. 2025, Shalom's BOXXER had its final show on Sky Sports, as the broadcasting channel chose not to renew its four-year deal. Following this, BOXXER penned a new deal with the BBC in Aug. 2025 and hosted their first event with them after 175 days. Now, Shalom plans to host at least one boxing event per month.

Article Continues Below

However, the void left behind by BOXXER's departure helped Paul seal the deal with Sky Sports. However, Sky Sports does not broadcast in the United States. As a result, fans in the USA will still have to tune in to DAZN, which currently is the home for all MVP matches. Sky Sports holds a long-running relationship with boxing, as it was once partnered with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, which ended in 2021.

“MVP will be hosting a press conference on Friday, February 6th at 12 pm in London, England to formally announce their broadcast partnership,” the report from Boxing King Media read. The report also noted that MVP will host a press conference on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 12 pm in London, England, to officially announce their partnership with Sky Sports.

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian co-founded MVP in 2021, which in recent years achieved massive growth, signalling their partnership with Netflix to stream big fights such as the Mike Tyson fight, Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 3, and the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight.