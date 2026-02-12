After years on the sidelines, British boxing legend Tyson Fury is all set to come back inside the ring. Arguably in the best shape of his career and training regularly, Fury's return fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov was confirmed last month.

“The Gypsy King” is set to take on Makhmudov in a heavyweight showdown on Apr. 11, 2026, at one of the largest stadiums in the UK. The fight is set to air live on Netflix from the United Kingdom.

While Fury had previously hoped to fight in Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium in the north of England, it now seems impossible. “The Red Devils” are scheduled to play Leeds United at Old Trafford on the same day. Now, as per the English Premier League's schedule, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London will be free as “Spurs” are scheduled to travel to Sunderland.

According to The Sun and Mirror, Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Apr. 11, 2026. The stadium's latest gig dates back to Conor Benn's win over Chris Eubank Jr in their rematch last year, as well as an Imagine Dragons concert in Jul. 2025.

Fury is set to return to the boxing ring after a series of losses against Oleksandr Usyk and has been training in Thailand for the fight. The upcoming fight will mark Fury's first match in his home country since he defeated Derek Chisora in 2022.

While this fight will mark his first one on Netflix, Fury, 37, is currently working with the streaming giant on the hit documentary series At Home with the Furys for its Season 2.