U2 will play at the Grammys with a Sphere twist.

U2 has been added to the Grammys' lineup. They will perform from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

U2 at the Grammys once again

The Grammys announced on January 26 that U2 will perform at this year's ceremony from the Sphere.

The 2024 Grammys are going down on February 4 at 8pm ET. They last played the ceremony in 2018, playing “Get Out of Your Own Way” from Songs of Experience.

U2 isn't nominated for any awards this year, their last coming in 2015 for Songs of Innocence. They have been nominated for 46 awards at the ceremony, winning 22 throughout their illustrious career.

It's unclear which song the band will play. If I had to place a bet on one, I'd bet on “Atomic City.” The single is their latest release and was released just before their Sphere residency kicked off. It ties in with the residency they're playing and is their latest hit.

U2 is currently playing their first ever concert residency at the Sphere. The residency, properly titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, is commemorating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. During the shows, they play the album in full for the first time.

The residency kicked off on September 29, 2023. Though originally slated as a handful of dates, the demand grew and the show total has gone up to 40. U2 is now slated to conclude on March 2, 2024.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are all playing the shows. However, drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is absent from them due to health issues. Filling in for him is Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg. He has adjusted well to playing with the rock icons.