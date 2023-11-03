Bono and The Edge have performed a snippet of the Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' during recent U2 shows at the Sphere.

During recent shows at the Sphere, U2's Bono and The Edge channeled the Rolling Stones. They have begun playing a snippet of the Stones' hit song, “Paint It Black.”

Painting the Sphere Black

The snippet began during the October 28 performance of U2's “Until the End of the World” off of Achtung Baby. On November 1, they took it one step further. Bono descended from the stage and sang the “Paint It Black” snippet and the following middle eight from the crowd. The Edge played Keith Richards' signature guitar riff as Bono sang a few lines from the Rolling Stones hit.

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Like many bands, U2 was inspired by the Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger once joined U2 for a performance of “Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of” and also played “Gimme Shelter” from the Stones' discography. Fun fact: U2 recorded a cover version of “Paint It Black” as a B-side to “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses.” A cover of “Fortunate Son” was also a B-side.

“Paint It Black” is one of the Rolling Stones' signature songs. The song originally was left off of the UK release of Aftermath, though the US edition opened with it. It's been used in various films such as Full Metal Jacket and Black Adam, as well as video games including Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

U2 is currently in the midst of their latest endeavor: A residency at the Sphere. The high-tech venue opened with the Irish rock band playing their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full for the first time ever. They began playing shows on September 29 and are set to continue playing at the venue until February 18, 2024.

Larry Mullen Jr., U2's drummer and founder, is not present for these shows due to health concerns. Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg of Krezip is filling in for him. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are present for the Sphere shows.