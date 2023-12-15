Darlene Love called U2's cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' as the best.

U2 received high praise for their cover of the iconic Christmas song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Darlene Love was the original artist to sing it and called their cover the best.

“If there was a way, I'd hold back this tear”

People broke an exclusive sneak peek of Love's upcoming appearance on The View's Behind the Table podcast. At one point in the conversation, Love took a chance to reflect on her collaboration with U2.

The likes of Mariah Carey, Cher, and Michael Bublé have also covered the song. But U2 left the biggest impression on Love.

“I have a connection with U2 and the song because U2 wanted me to do all the background parts, not me and some people,” Love revealed. “I did all the background parts. We went in and we did the song.

“It has a special meaning to me because it's totally different from what everybody else did,” Love continued. “It was a U2's ‘Baby (Christmas Please Come Home).' That's what made it so great.”

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” was initially released in November 1963. Darlene Love sang what would go on to become a Christmas song classic. The song was written by Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry, and Phil Spector.

In 1987, at the height of their Joshua Tree fame, U2 recorded their cover of the song. It was released as a part of the compilation album, A Very Special Christmas, for the Special Olympics.

U2 is currently playing at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Tonight and tomorrow, December 16, mark the last dates this month before they resume in late January. Perhaps they will break out a cover of their Christmas cover in time for the holidays.