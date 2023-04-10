David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

UCLA Basketball star Charisma Osborne made a shocking decision when she decided to return to the Bruins for next season. She had one year of extra eligibility due to college athletes receiving an extra COVID year and she decided to use that. Osborne had been projected as first round pick in the upcoming WNBA draft but will now wait a year to enter the draft waters. After she announced her decision, Osborne took to social media to address rumors about her decision. This week, Osborne clarified her decision via Amazon’s SportsTalk Prime.

Earlier this week, @CharismaOsborne made the decision to stay at @UCLAWBB another year. "This is honestly my first normal experience in college because of COVID" …Here's her extended answer and what she has to say about people with an opinion on it (@SportsTalkPrime): pic.twitter.com/dpAZLafQek — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) April 7, 2023

“This was honestly my first normal experience in college because of COVID and it kind of was shut down for most of my sophomore year and then last year we went to the WNIT,” Osborne said. “Everyone’s obviously going to do whatever they think is best for them. No one is trying to put themselves in a bad situation. Whatever people decide to do, it’s probably what they think is best for them. You kind of just have to respect that cause it’s their life. You don’t know what’s going on in their life or perspectives that they had. Just kind of sit back and let people live and just be themselves. Obviously people are just wanting to do the best thing for themselves.”

Last season Charisma Osborne averaged 15.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals with shooting splits of 38.7 percent from the field, 29.2 percent from three-point range and 83.2 percent from the free-throw line. She helped lead UCLA to a Sweet 16 appearance.