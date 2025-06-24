Even though the Los Angeles Lakers ended up flaming out in the first round, LeBron James still had a season to remember. James has been at the top of the sport for so long that, despite being a top-six finisher in the MVP voting this past season, he was able to share a locker room with his son Bronny, the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft — fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Nonetheless, fulfilling this dream meant subjecting themselves to allegations of nepotism. While James was still one of the best players in the league and a true superstar for the Lakers, Bronny didn't get too many minutes from head coach JJ Redick other than in garbage time. It's clear that Bronny has talent, as evidenced by his incredible G-League performances, but he's some ways away from being a rotation fixture for any team in the NBA.

And then there's James' second son, Bryce, who could be eligible for the NBA Draft as soon as 2026. Bryce will be suiting up for the Arizona Wildcats, and as is the case for the Lakers star's children, all eyes will be on him. But James is reminding both of his sons that nothing is given, even to those who share the same blood he has, and reminded them that everyone's road to the top is different — much like Boston Celtics guard Derrick White experienced on his way to becoming an NBA champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

“My message was to them, ‘Everybody's road to success is different so stay locked in and patient. That was my message to my boys last year,” James told Steve Nash on the Mind the Game podcast. “Unranked in high school, zero D1 scholarship offers, played three years of Division Two basketball at UCCS, transferred to Colorado and now an NBA champion. That guy is Derrick White.”

.@KingJames is keeping Bronny and Bryce locked in.

Bronny and Bryce look to carry on the LeBron James legacy

LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player ever to grace the planet. Thus, the expectations for his children are through the roof. Alas, Bronny does not project to be anything close to a star player in the NBA, while Bryce, despite being a more appealing draft prospect by virtue of him being taller and being a better shooter than Bronny, is not projected to be much more than a role player due to his relative lack of athleticism.

Nonetheless, only a few thought very highly of White before the San Antonio Spurs drafted him 29th overall in 2017. It wasn't even until his sophomore year when he became a rotation fixture for the Spurs. But he continued to work on his defense and three-point shot, and he's now one of the premier 3-and-D players in the association.

White is definitely someone for both Bronny and Bryce to emulate. They will be facing a ton of pressure to produce due to the name they're carrying, but as long as they carve out a role for themselves in the NBA and work hard to be the best version of themselves, then that alone should already count as a huge win.