Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

French wing Ilane Fibleuil committed to the UCLA Basketball program over Gonzaga and NBA G-League Ignite, the 6-foot-6-inch guard announced in a Thursday tweet.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for their support through these past 3 years, and the college and professional programs that recruited me,” he wrote. “I’m glad to announce that I will be joining @UCLAMBB next season.

“Let’s get to work! #GoBruins.”

Ilane Fibleuil visited UCLA in the winter, according to 247Sports National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham. He said he loved UCLA basketball and was a big Russell Westbrook fan.

“I just loved my visit, the city, the campus was amazing, I met great people over there and so it’s not just one thing that made me pick UCLA over the other options,” he said, via 247Sports. “All of those things from the environment, the University and the people over there. I love the coaching staff and I met some players too that told me they were really happy to play there and they had a great time over there.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Everything made me pick UCLA. Also coach Cronin made me pick UCLA because I know I will progress a lot and will improve a lot under Mick Cronin.”

UCLA’s 2023 recruitment class ranks 13th in the country and includes three players who signed their letters of intent and one transfer. Three four-star recruits, including guard Sebastian Mack out of Henderson, Nevada, make up the 2023 signing class.

UCLA’s 2022 basketball class earned the 14th spot in the nation, taking spots ahead of Virginia, Auburn, LSU and Texas Tech. The class was highlighted by five-star guard Amari Bailey out of Chatsworth, California, who spoke on the possibility of entering the NBA Draft in March.

“Really just focusing day by day,” Bailey said, via Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Ben Bolch. “You know, I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. Right now, I’m focused on helping win banner No. 12, that’s my No. 1 goal.”