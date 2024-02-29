After starting out the 2023-24 season poorly, the UCLA Bruins had been playing better basketball as of late. However, UCLA dropped a game over the weekend against crosstown rival USC. It was a poor loss as USC has been hovering near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings all season. In any case, the Bruins have a chance to get back in the winning column against Washington and Washington State this week. During a recent media availability, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin spoke about the team's terrible passing that played a role in the USC loss.
“Our passing was terrible against USC. We should have had way more open shots than we did,” Cronin said. “We had 15 turnovers, and I can't re-live it but it was really bad. That's why I was so upset and so disappointed.”
After a six game winning streak that had UCLA right back in the mix in the Pac-12 standings, including a win on the road against USC, the Bruins have now dropped two straight games. UCLA is now 9-7 in Pac-12 play and in fifth place in the standings. With three games left in the regular season, it's possible the Bruins could still move up in the standings, but they'd also need help from the teams ahead of them.
This is Mick Cronin's fifth year as UCLA head coach, and the most trying. He has a very young roster comprised mostly of sophomores and freshmen. Cronin has led UCLA to the NCAA Tournament each year he's been head coach with the exception of the 2019-20 season when the tournament was cancelled.