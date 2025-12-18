The Vanderbilt Commodores basketball team moved to 11-0 on the season after a narrow, hard-fought 77–70 overtime victory against the cross-state Memphis Tigers on Wednesday night at FedExForum. The win preserved Vanderbilt’s undefeated start and highlighted the team’s composure in a hostile road environment, as the Commodores overcame offensive struggles to prevail in a game defined more by resilience than rhythm.

The Commodores basketball team endured offensive struggles throughout regulation, posting a season-low 32 percent shooting mark and surrendering a late advantage before regaining control in overtime through defensive intensity and timely free throws.

Nickel, a key wing contributor for Vanderbilt, captured the mood shortly after the final buzzer. The Commodores forward took to X (formerly known as Twitter), acknowledging both the shooting woes and the resilience required to extend the streak in a hostile environment.

“COULDNT THROW A ROCK IN DA OCEAN BUT FOUND A WAY TO BELT PT. 11”

The message reflected a team-wide mentality that has defined Vanderbilt basketball early in the season. Even without consistent shot-making, the Commodores relied on toughness, rebounding, and late-game execution to outlast a physical Memphis group.

The atmosphere inside FedExForum also drew attention from the coaching staff. The Daily Memphian’s Parth Upadhyaya shared postgame comments to the platform as well from the Commodores head coach Mark Byington, who emphasized the significance of the setting and his team’s response.

Article Continues Below

“This wasn’t pretty. … But to have the resiliency and toughness to come back on the road in this environment, I was impressed with the team.”

Byington later compared the environment to conference play.

“felt like an SEC road game.”

The overtime win strengthens Vanderbilt’s resume and reinforces the program’s early identity under Byington. Winning without offensive rhythm, especially away from Nashville, signals growth that extends beyond the box score and highlights the team’s developing toughness in pressure moments.