In college basketball, it isn’t often that programs have the opportunity to make a definitive statement early in the season. Typically, smaller Division I programs face off against Power 4 institutions in “money games,” where the larger schools often win in resounding fashion due to superior athleticism and roster depth. Conversely, many mid-majors use matchups against Division II or NAIA institutions as a warm-up, offering little in the way of true competitive insight.

However, in recent years, we have seen top-tier HBCU teams from the SWAC and the MEAC face off more frequently as the two conferences jostle for basketball supremacy, thanks to the increase in neutral-site games. Tonight’s matchup between Norfolk State and Grambling State to start the Chris Paul HBCU Classic is one of the more intriguing contests in this early-season slate. It offers Patrick Crarey III a chance to make a massive statement in his first season at Grambling by attempting to topple a perennial winner in Robert Jones’ Norfolk State Spartans.

Norfolk State has enjoyed sustained excellence under Robert Jones since he took the helm in 2014. Under his leadership, the Spartans have secured three MEAC tournament titles and four regular-season championships, as well as the 2024 College Insider Postseason Tournament (CIT). Last season, they reached the NCAA Tournament, where they faced a tough Florida team in the Round of 64. As they prepare to defend their conference crown, the Spartans are once again expected to vie for the top spot in the MEAC.

While Robert Jones lost key contributors from last season—most notably Christian Ings and Jamari Thomas—he has retooled the roster effectively. He has built a team defined by significant length, featuring six players standing 6'5″ or taller. Early in out-of-conference play, Norfolk State has shown a penchant for scoring, leading the MEAC with an average of 77 points per game. They also defend the perimeter well, holding opponents to just 29% from beyond the arc. It is clear that the Spartans are entering the Chris Paul HBCU Classic with a squad ready for another March Madness run.

On the other side of the court, Patrick Crarey III is ready to introduce his Grambling State Tigers to the world. Crarey is a winner who has brought success to every stop in his coaching journey. After the departure of Donte Jackson—who led Grambling to a SWAC Championship and a thrilling First Four victory over Montana State in 2024—Crarey was tasked with maintaining that high standard.

Grambling is already building momentum this season with two “banner” victories over 2024 MEAC Champion Howard University and a solid out-of-conference win against Southern Miss. The Tigers have the talent to stand toe-to-toe with the Spartans, led by Antonio Munoz, who is averaging 12.2 points while shooting 47% from the field. Like Norfolk State, Grambling boasts significant size and athleticism alongside high-level shot creation. While they sit in the middle of the pack in scoring offense, they have excelled defensively, ranking second in the SWAC by holding opponents to just 72.8 points per game and 33.1% from three-point range.

This matchup will truly be a chess match between Jones and Crarey. With no home-court advantage as they face off in College Park, Georgia, the game will come down to execution and discipline.

Prediction: While I expect Grambling to contend fiercely on the defensive side of the floor, I trust Norfolk State’s offensive efficiency and their ability to disrupt the Tigers with their superior length. Ultimately, I believe the Norfolk State Spartans will emerge victorious from this first round of the CP3 HBCU Classic.