The UCLA basketball team is recovering from a stunning defeat against the USC Trojans. The Bruins lost 62-56 after a fiery effort from Boogie Ellis. Nevertheless, UCLA center forward Adem Bona wants his team to remain focused for the final regular season games before March Madness.
Adem Bona delivered a stout message to the UCLA basketball squad
The Bruins fell to 14-13 and sit fourth in the Pac-12 rankings after their loss to USC. UCLA still has a chance to improve its standing over the final weeks of the season though. Thus, Adem Bona encouraged his team to give their all going into the conference tournament.
“The next four games are big. We play two highly-ranked teams. Regardless, like we said, we still have to give everything we've got to those games. The other teams are also big teams, so we can't just look it off and get ready for the tournament,” Bona said after the USC game, per UCLABruins.com.
Bona continued, “We've got to play hard and get as much as we can get from every single game moving on.” The sophomore forward recognizes the Bruins have a chance to make the March Madness tournament. However, it will take a tremendous late-season effort.
With Bona's contributions and leadership, UCLA can go far. Bona averages 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds through 27 games. The 6'10” forward wants to put on his best performances in the games leading up to the Pac-12 conference tournament.
UCLA's remaining regular season matchups include the Washington Huskies, Washington State Cougars, Arizona Wildcats, and Arizona State Sun Devils.