BYU basketball’s national profile continues to rise, and AJ Dybantsa is at the center of that momentum. The BYU Cougars’ win on Friday night delivered one of the loudest highlights of the season, fueled by elite athleticism, tempo, and star power inside the Marriott Center.

Dybantsa, the 6-foot-9 Cougars freshman phenom forward, authored the defining sequence late in the first half vs. the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The official March Madness account posted the clip on its X account (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the moment Dybantsa followed up a missed three-point attempt with a monstrous putback slam, emphatically posterizing the defender and sending the BYU fans into a frenzy.

“AJ DYBANTSA OH MY GOODNESS 🤯”

pic.twitter.com/g8bQsKwsgt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 20, 2025

The play capped a dominant night for Dybantsa, who poured in a career-high 35 points on efficient shooting while living at the free-throw line. The aggression paid off as BYU leaned into a smaller, faster lineup due to the absence of starting center Keba Keita. The spacing created lanes, and Dybantsa repeatedly attacked defenders off the bounce and on second-chance opportunities.

Despite trailing early, the Cougars win materialized through second-half control. BYU outscored Abilene Christian 42-31 after halftime, using pace, rebounding, and disciplined execution to pull away. Richie Saunders added steady perimeter scoring, while Khadim Mboup anchored the glass in his first career start.

Beyond the result, the performance reinforced Dybantsa’s upward trajectory. The outing marked one of the most complete highlight packages of the season and further strengthened his standing as a projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. As conference play nears, BYU basketball highlights are increasingly being built around a freshman already shaping the program’s competitive ceiling.