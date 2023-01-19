After a hot start, the Connecticut Huskies have found themselves in a slump they can’t seem to shake off. Just when it looked like UConn basketball was going to end a two-game losing skid as the Huskies erected a huge lead against the Seton Hall Pirates Wednesday night only to squander it in a 67-66 loss in Newark.

It’s the kind of collapse UConn basketball had not seen in over a decade prior to meeting Seton Hall, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“UConn led by as many as 17 in their loss to Seton Hall. That is tied for their largest blown lead in a loss since 2010-11 (Nov. 25, 2011 vs UCF). They have lost 5 of their last 6 after a 14-0 start.”

UConn basketball still had a one-point lead with under five seconds remaining in regulation with Seton Hall in possession of the ball. Pirates guard Femi Odukale launched a 3-point attempt in desperation that was way off but teammate KC Ndefo was there to clean the glass and put it back for a basket with a foul just before the time expired. Ndefo would miss the free-throw attempt but Seton Hall still got the rebound to secure the improbable come-from-behind victory.

The Huskies dropped to 15-5 after winning 14 straight games to start the 2022-23 college basketball season. They are also now under .500 in Big East play with a 4-5 conference record. After losing to No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles last week, UConn basketball has lost two games in a row against unranked opponents, including Seton Hall.

UConn basketball, which has a 4-4 record in Quadrant 1 games, will look to get back on track on Sunday versus the Butler Bulldogs at home.