The UConn Huskies take on the Marquette Golden Eagles. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Marquette prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Marquette.

The UConn Huskies are now in the midst of a contentious and cluttered Big East race. The Providence Friars lead the way, having not yet lost a conference game this season, including a game against UConn last week. Providence is aiming for back-to-back Big East titles. UConn, which had not lost a game until December 31, now finds itself two games behind Providence, needing to win tough conference road games to get back into the conference race. UConn can’t just win at home if it expects to catch Providence. It needs to win games exactly like this one in Milwaukee against a good Marquette team. UConn lost on the road at Xavier before losing on the road at Providence over the past two weeks. It bounced back to win a very important home game versus Creighton over the weekend, but again, the Huskies have to crack the code and win high-end road games in the Big East. They can win at Georgetown and Butler and St. John’s — no one questions this team’s ability to beat inferior opponents away from home — but it will have to break through in particularly challenging road games in order to win the Big East regular-season title.

Here are the UConn-Marquette college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Marquette Odds

UConn Huskies: -2.5 (-110)

Marquette Golden Eagles: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch UConn vs. Marquette

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch UConn-Marquette LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread

The Huskies are still formidable, as they showed against Creighton this past Saturday. That was a big-boy game with ferocious defense and full-on energy from both sides. UConn proved to be superior with a strong second half, particularly at the defensive end of the floor. The saying goes that “good defense travels.” Good defense should be able to be exhibited on the road, at home, at neutral sites, anywhere a team plays. UConn definitely has the defense which can go on the road, shut down Marquette in the second half, and come away with a hard-earned win. Unless that win is only one or two points, the Huskies will cover the spread and affirm that they are ready to contend for the Big East championship. Dan Hurley is not going to let this team slack off at the defensive end of the floor. You’re going to see the passion UConn needs to display in order to get back into the thick of the Big East race and put pressure on Providence.

Why Marquette Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Eagles have been very good at home this season. They memorably put 96 points on Baylor at home. They hammered Seton Hall and more recently cruised past Georgetown on their home floor. Marquette is 5-1 in Big East play, right behind Providence in the conference standings. Coach Shaka Smart, who failed at Texas, really seems to have found a good landing spot in Milwaukee. He has this team playing balanced two-way basketball. Marquette has scored over 82 points in four of its last five games, and when this team needs to get in the mud and win a low-scoring grinder, it can do that, as shown by a recent 68-66 win on the road in Philadelphia against Villanova. This is a tough team which is ready to take UConn’s best punch and still prevail.

Final UConn-Marquette Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. UConn has struggled on the road but could be about to break through. It’s a 50-50 game, and that’s not the kind of game you want to bet on.

Final UConn-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette +2.5