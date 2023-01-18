The UConn Huskies take on the Seton Hall Pirates. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Seton Hall prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn Seton Hall.

The UConn Huskies are now facing a moment of considerable urgency in their season. They were one of the final three unbeaten teams in college basketball heading into New Year’s Eve, but then they lost to Xavier on the road. It was just one loss, and it didn’t seem like that big of a deal at the time. However, in the two and a half weeks since that first loss on the road in Big East Conference play, UConn has lost multiple additional Big East road games, falling to Providence and Marquette before dropping a home game to St. John’s this past weekend. UConn didn’t lose a single game in nonconference play, but the Huskies are 4-4 in eight Big East games, and they have lost each of their last three road games in the conference. The challenge is clear and plain … and very important: UConn has to figure out a way to win Big East road games. It’s just that simple. If UConn keeps losing, it won’t fall all the way out of the NCAA Tournament picture, but a team which figured to be a No. 2 seed in the Big Dance a few weeks ago could now be looking at an 8 or 9 seed if it doesn’t stop the bleeding. That would be a huge disappointment for a team which was so good in November and December.

Here are the UConn-Seton Hall college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Seton Hall Odds

UConn Huskies: -4.5 (-115)

Seton Hall Pirates: +4.5 (-105)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch UConn vs. Seton Hall

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT

*Watch UConn-Seton Hall LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread

The Huskies are still a good team. They were riding high and then got punched in the mouth by a bunch of teams which were eager to beat them. Maybe now the pressure of trying to justify a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament can wear off. Maybe now coach Dan Hurley’s team can simply get back to playing good basketball and not think about the pressure or the stakes or the consequences of each result. UConn clearly allowed the pressure of the moment to affect its level of play. The Huskies need to go back to hooping and having fun, which has not characterized their recent fortnight on the hardwood. Seton Hall is not a bad team, but the Pirates aren’t particularly strong, either. They are not an NCAA Tournament-level team at 11-8 through 19 games. It’s true that Seton Hall is, like UConn, 4-4 in the Big East, but all four of the Pirates’ wins in Big East play are against teams which will not make the NCAA Tournament: St. John’s, Butler, DePaul, and Georgetown. UConn has, by contrast, beaten Creighton in addition to a bunch of tournament-quality teams in nonconference play.

Why Seton Hall Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates aren’t a complete team, but they have shown at times this season that they can play great defense. The foremost example of that was an ugly, low-scoring win at Rutgers which was a fistfight and a true test of wills. Seton Hall simply fought harder than Rutgers in that game, and Rutgers is a good team headed for the NCAA Tournament. Seton Hall won’t back down from a fight, and that is precisely the kind of mentality which can bother a UConn squad which has been outworked and outhustled in recent weeks.

Final UConn-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. UConn has not been a good team on the road, and it’s hard to get past that fact. Maybe UConn gets it done, but there’s just too much uncertainty surrounding this game.

Final UConn-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: UConn -4.5