The loss to the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday was shocking for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies. So much so that the team atmosphere was brutal following the game.

UConn and Seton Hall went down to the wire as the former led 68-67 in the final seconds of overtime. However, Scotty Middleton made the game-winning basket for the Pirates to win 69-68, stunning the Huskies in the process.

Hurley reflected on the loss during the team's weekly press conference on Monday. He described what the team's mood was like during their bus ride back home, according to Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant.

“Hurley said the team bus ride back to CT Saturday night was “like a casket on wheels,”” Arruda reported.

“The mood in the bus was indescribable… It was similar to Maui, only that was an airplane casket.”

What's next for Dan Hurley, UConn

For a team that has a chance to complete a three-peat, Dan Hurley and the Huskies have their work cut out for them. And a loss to a Seton Hall squad that is 7-18 on the season doesn't help matters.

UConn fell to 17-8 on the season, going 9-5 in Big East play. They produce 78.3 points on 48.1% shooting from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, beating teams by a margin of 9.8 points per game.

Liam McNeeley leads the way with numbers of 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists on shooting splits of 42.4% overall and 37.5% from downtown. Solo Ball comes next with 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, Alex Karaban puts up 14.5 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Huskies look to bounce back in their next matchup, which will be at home. They host the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.