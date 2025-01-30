The UConn basketball team survived a scare on Wednesday night at home against DePaul. The Blue Demons were one of the worst teams in college basketball last year, and while they aren't great this season, they have improved. DePaul led by 14 at one point in the first half, and they took an eight-point lead into the locker room. The Huskies dominated the second half, however, outscoring the Blue Demons by nearly 20 points. UConn got the win, 72-61.

After the game, UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley was asked about what was said in the locker room at halftime. Clearly, a switch was flipped, and the Huskies looked like a completely different team in the second half.

“The first two or three huddles of that. I mean, that was – that's not who we are,” Dan Hurley said in his postgame interview. “That's not UConn basketball. That's not what we built here. And then, yeah, I mean, the halftime… it was ugly in there. And it wasn't just me. I mean, it was frustration… but we showed, you know… this is a game that… obviously you lose it, the destruction of it is very challenging.”

One big issue right now for UConn is that star freshman Liam McNeely is injured. Hurley and the Huskies are just trying to stay afloat until he returns.

“And you know, when McNeely went out, you know, obviously, when McNeely was in with us, you know, we played tomorrow like a top-12, top-15 type of team,” Hurley said. “You know, losing one of the best freshmen in the country, a top-10 pick, has been very detrimental. And it's just about winning enough games until he eventually takes the court again, and then I think, you know, we could be a viable threat.”

After Wednesday's win, the UConn basketball team improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in Big East conference play. The Huskies are in fourth place and they are two games back of Marquette and St. John's for first.

UConn will return to action on Saturday for a huge road matchup against Marquette. The Huskies and Golden Eagles will tip things off at 7:00 ET from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the game will be airing on Fox. Marquette will likely be big favorites in this one.