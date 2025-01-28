ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between DePaul and Butler. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-UConn prediction and pick.

The No. 25 UConn Huskies (14-6) host the struggling DePaul Blue Demons (10-11) at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 29, 20254. UConn, coming off a tough 76-72 loss to Xavier, looks to bounce back with a win over DePaul, having won all 24 previous matchups. The Huskies' potent offense, averaging 80.4 points per game, is led by Alex Karaban (15.4 PPG) and Solomon Ball's sharp three-point shooting. DePaul, despite N.J. Benson's recent 20-point performance, faces an uphill battle against UConn's stifling defense, which allows just 6.5 three-pointers per game. With UConn's home court advantage and superior conference record, the Huskies are heavily favored to extend their winning streak against the Blue Demon.

Here are the DePaul-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-UConn Odds

DePaul: +14.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +810

UConn: -14.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

The DePaul Blue Demons are poised to upset the No. 25 UConn Huskies on the road tomorrow night. Despite their struggling record, DePaul has shown flashes of brilliance that could culminate in a shocking victory. The Blue Demons' recent 73-68 win against Georgetown broke their 39-game Big East losing streak, injecting a much-needed boost of confidence into the team. This newfound momentum, coupled with the leadership and the defensive prowess of NJ Benson, could be the perfect recipe for an upset. DePaul's perimeter shooting, averaging 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, significantly outpaces UConn's perimeter defense, which allows just 6.5 per game. This disparity could be the key to DePaul's offensive success against the Huskies.

Furthermore, DePaul's underdog status may work in their favor, as they have nothing to lose and everything to gain. The Blue Demons' balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging over 7 points per game, makes them a difficult team to defend. Conor Enright's playmaking ability (6.4 APG) could exploit gaps in UConn's defense, creating opportunities for sharpshooters like Isaiah Rivera (42.5% from three). If DePaul can control the tempo, limit turnovers, and capitalize on their three-point shooting advantage, they have a legitimate chance to shock the college basketball world and secure their first-ever win against UConn. While the odds may be stacked against them, the stage is set for DePaul to write a memorable chapter in their program's history.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the No. 25 UConn Huskies prepare to face the DePaul Blue Demons, all signs point to a decisive victory for Dan Hurley's squad. Despite a recent dip in form, including a close call against Butler and a loss to Xavier, the Huskies remain a formidable force in college basketball. UConn's offensive prowess, averaging 80.4 points per game, is likely to overwhelm DePaul's defense, which has struggled throughout the season. The Huskies boast a balanced scoring attack led by Alex Karaban, averaging 15.4 points per game, and Solo Ball, contributing 14.2 points per game3. This offensive firepower, combined with UConn's superior rebounding led by Tarris Reed Jr. (7.3 rebounds per game), should give them a significant edge on both ends of the court.

While UConn's defense has shown some vulnerabilities recently, they face a DePaul team that has struggled mightily in Big East play, posting a 1-8 conference record2. The Blue Demons' recent 73-49 loss to Creighton at home highlights their offensive inconsistencies and defensive shortcomings2. UConn's depth and talent, including players like Hassan Diarra (6.7 assists per game) and Samson Johnson (1.6 blocks per game), provide multiple ways to exploit DePaul's weaknesses3. Given UConn's superior record, higher ranking, and more balanced team statistics, they are well-positioned to secure a convincing win over DePaul, potentially reigniting their momentum in the Big East conference race.

Final DePaul-UConn Prediction & Pick

The No. 25 UConn Huskies are set to host the DePaul Blue Demons at the XL Center on Wednesday. Despite DePaul's recent breakthrough win against Georgetown, snapping their 39-game regular-season Big East losing streak, UConn remains the heavy favorite. The Huskies' potent offense, averaging 80.4 points per game, is likely to overwhelm DePaul's struggling defense. UConn's balanced scoring attack, led by Alex Karaban and Solo Ball, should prove too much for the Blue Demons to handle. DePaul's NJ Benson and Conor Enright will need career-best performances to keep pace with UConn's firepower. While DePaul's recent win might provide a confidence boost, UConn's superior talent, home-court advantage, and recent momentum make them the clear favorite to extend their all-time dominance over DePaul and get the ATS victory at home on Wednesday night.

Final DePaul-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -14.5 (-114), Over 144.5 (-110)