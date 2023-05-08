Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Legendary NBA player Ray Allen was in the news on Sunday for earning his degree from the University of Connecticut 30 years after he arrived on campus as a freshman to play for Jim Calhoun. Video clip via Bleacher Report.

Ray Allen earned his degree from UConn today 🎓 What it’s all about 👏 (via @joearruda9, @hartfordcourant)pic.twitter.com/KTiNFlmq2H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2023

Ray Allen is well-known for his NBA career, and deservingly so, but he is one of the foundational players for a UConn program that has been arguably been the most successful program in college basketball since 1999. Allen played for Jim Calhoun’s UConn basketball program from 1993 through 1996. He is the only UConn basketball player to have his number retired on the men’s side. Rebecca Lobo and Swin Cash have both had their numbers retired for the women’s program.

With both UConn basketball programs, the honor of retiring a number is usually reserved for those who get inducted into The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Allen scored 12.6 points per game his freshman year, and did not start a game, according to sports reference. He scored 21.1 points per game his sophomore year, and 23.4 in his junior year before leaving for the NBA.

The most iconic moment for Allen came in the 1996 Big East Championship game, when Allen and the Huskies took on Allen Iverson and Georgetown. Allen hit an off-balance game-winning shot with 13.6 left to give UConn the 75-74 win and its first of six Big East Tournament championships. Allen was an integral part to Jim Calhoun’s building of the UConn basketball program.

Ray Allen hits the game-winner over Allen Iverson to win the 1996 Big East title! pic.twitter.com/sU4unsHUE9 — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) September 30, 2022

Allen walked in one of UConn’s graduation ceremonies on Sunday, sitting with students in Gampel Pavilion, the venue in which he played his college basketball games.