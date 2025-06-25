Former Maryland and Purdue University hoops standout Whitney Bay is taking her coaching talents to an HBCU. She is set to become the new head women's basketball coach of West Virginia State University, per a statement by the institution.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to be named the head women’s basketball coach at WV State University,” Bays said in a statement. “This university has a strong historical foundation, and I’m excited to build on that tradition. My vision is to develop champions on the court, in the classroom, and in life. It’s good to be home. Go State!”

“Whitney Bays is a proven leader who has consistently elevated programs at every level, from high school state championships to NCAA Tournament success,” said Sean McAndrews, Interim Athletic Director at WVSU. “Her ability to develop elite talent, like AAC All-Conference players and Big South All-Stars, while maintaining a relentless focus on academic accountability, makes her the perfect fit for our mission. Whitney's championship mindset, both as a player and coach, combined with her deep ties to West Virginia basketball, will ignite our program and inspire our student-athletes to compete at the highest level in the Mountain East Conference.”

Bay has a basketball legacy synonymous with West Virginia, and the new position is a homecoming of sorts. She led Huntington High School to three consecutive state championship appearances, capped by back-to-back state titles during her time as an assistant coach for the program. During her high school playing career, Bays captured two Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year titles and became a 1,000-point scorer.

At Purdue University, Bays carved her name into the program’s record books. From 2013 to 2015, she was a two-time All-Big Ten Second Team selection and the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year in 2014. Her tenacity on the boards earned her the top rebounding average (8.9 per game) in Purdue's history, and she recorded 23 career double-doubles, ranking third all-time at Purdue.

Bays' success didn’t stop after her collegiate career. She played professionally across several countries, dominating leagues internationally. Most notably, her achievements in Puerto Rico include being named League MVP and spearheading her team's run to a league championship.

Bays has transitioned her skills into coaching and shown a knack for building winning teams. At Gardner-Webb University, she helped guide the team to a historic 29-5 record and an undefeated 21-0 Big South Conference season in 2023, culminating in the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 12 years. Her work with the Bulldogs produced multiple individual accolades, including the Big South Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Her most recent role at the University of Memphis further demonstrated her ability to develop talent and craft winning strategies. While at Memphis, Bays coached standout players such as NCAA All-Conference honorees and rising stars who dominated the American Athletic Conference.

Now, she joins a West Virginia State team that's coming off an 18-13 record in the 2024 season. Bay looks to build off of that success and turn the team into a sustained contender.