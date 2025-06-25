Duke basketball product Cooper Flagg is a virtual lock to be selected first overall in the 2025 NBA draft that begins on Wednesday. The Dallas Mavericks own the rights to the top pick, and so are expected to be Flagg's landing spot.

But before Flagg could hear his name announced on the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, he partnered with AT&T for the “Flaggship Experience” in New York City. AT&T, which is among the several NIL partners of Flagg during his short but memorable time with the Blue Devils, had set up a pop-up in Times Square where the incoming NBA rookie had a meet-and-greet last Sunday.

On Tuesday, the day before the NBA draft, Flagg sent a message via his official Instagram account to thank everyone who showed support in the event.

“They say it takes a village. Mine showed out at the Flaggship Experience @att,” Cooper Flagg wrote as caption for the post that featured five photos, including one with fellow Blue Devils star and 2025 NBA draft prospect Khaman Maluach. Another slide shows Flagg hitting the “rizz face” look with social media star The Rizzler. There was also a photo of Flagg with his family and the AT&T billboard in Times Square, which read “CONNECT WITH THE NBA'S BRIGHTEST NEW STAR.”

Fans had all sorts of reactions to Flagg's post, as he counts down the moments before he makes his official entry in the NBA.

“Cooper with facial hair 😯league is cooked genuinely,” a fan commented.

From another commenter: “rizzler X cooper? my life’s complete”

“I love seeing the whole family together, the Flagg brothers are awesome,” shared a social media user on IG.

“Maverick legend already,” read a post.

“One Of One 🔥🔥🤞🏾 Love Brudda keep going and putting on for @dukembb,” a fan said.

“We love you cooper just please shave the goatee before tomorrow!!” commented a fan, who seemingly isn't loving Flagg's facial hair.

Cooper Flagg has long been predicted to be a No. 1 NBA draft pick, and he continued to live up to that lofty expectation with a fine year with the Blue Devils. In the 2024-25 college basketball season, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while posting a 53.3 effective field goal percentage.