The Dallas Mavericks landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Lottery back in May gave fans plenty of reason to celebrate tonight's 2025 NBA Draft watch party at American Airlines Center — but not everyone was ready to move on. Despite the upbeat atmosphere, chants of “Fire Nico” echoed throughout the arena, signaling that frustration with general manager Nico Harrison still lingers months after the Luka Doncic trade.

The mood turned mixed once the pick was officially announced. The Mavericks used the No. 1 overall selection on Cooper Flagg, a generational prospect out of Duke. Cheers echoed through the crowd — fans excited about Flagg’s arrival, his potential stardom, and the future of the franchise. But even in a moment of optimism, not all wounds were healed.

While many now see the potential upside of building around Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving, the front office had no way of knowing they’d win the draft lottery at the time of the deal. For a large portion of the fanbase, giving up a generational talent without that guarantee felt reckless — and the chants Wednesday showed that frustration still runs deep.

Noah Webber of The Smoking Gun shared a clip of the reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing Mavericks fans are still furious about the Doncic trade.

“‘Fire Nico’ chants at the AAC for the Dallas Mavericks Draft Watch Party.”

The crowd’s energy reflected the complexity of the night. Yes, fans were excited about drafting Flagg — but they made it clear that trust in Harrison hasn’t just been shaken, it may be broken for good. There were cheers, high-fives, and hope for the future, but also a collective reminder that the anger over February’s trade hasn’t faded — and for many, it likely never will.

Harrison, hired in 2021, helped the Mavericks reach the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and made bold moves in the years since. His trades for Irving, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford reshaped the roster, but none stirred controversy like trading away Doncic.

With Flagg now officially a Maverick, Dallas turns the page toward a new era. The talent is there, and fans are eager to see Flagg’s rise in the spotlight. But if Wednesday’s Draft Party proved anything, it’s that drafting a superstar won’t erase past mistakes. For many in Dallas, Harrison still has a long way to go to win back their trust.