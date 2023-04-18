UConn basketball junior Andre Jackson Jr. plans to enter the NBA Draft, but has retained his college eligibility, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Andre Jackson Jr. was a huge part of UConn basketball’s run to the national championship in 2023. Jackson Jr., Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo were seen as the Huskies’ ‘big three’ this season. Jordan Hawkins has already entered the NBA draft, and is expected to be a lottery pick. Adama Sanogo was the most outstanding player of the NCAA Tournament, and he retained college eligibility was well, but it is expected that he will stay in the draft past the May 31 deadline.

Jackson Jr. was arguably one of the most athletic players in college basketball, and should test well in the upcoming NBA draft combine in mid-May. It would be surprising if he does not test well, given the athletic ability he showed in college.

However, it would not be a shock if Jackson Jr. ultimately returned to college for one more season. Shooting is not his strength, and we know how much the NBA values shooting. Jackson Jr. was not known as a scorer for UConn. He thrived defensively and as a playmaker. He is an outstanding passer, and can use his athleticism to rebound really well.

It would not be a surprise if a team or two absolutely fell in love with Jackson Jr.’s athletic traits after seeing him at the NBA draft combine.

This one could go either way. If Jackson Jr. does stay in the draft past May 31, he will be one of the more intriguing prospects.