The 2025 NBA Draft is off and running. To no one's surprise, Duke's Cooper Flagg was drafted first overall by the Dallas Mavericks. Normally, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attempts to play up the drama. But there wasn't a need for that on Wednesday night. The entire world knew that Flagg was going No. 1.

Shortly after being drafted, Flagg detailed his thoughts.

“I'm feeling amazing. It is a dream come true, to be honest. I wouldn't want to share it with anyone else,” Flagg said, standing next to his mother, father, and brothers.

"It's a dream come true." – Cooper Flagg after being drafted No. 1 to the Mavs 🙌

The former Blue Devil, upon being drafted first overall, made some history. At 18 years and 186 days old, he is the second youngest player to get drafted first. Only LeBron James, who was 18 years and 178 days old, was younger.

He was then asked about the support and how it helped him get to this point.

“I wouldn't be here without these people right here [his family], my people back home in Maine, the people in the box up there [pointing up to the stands]. They are here for me, and I would not be here without them. It just means so much to see them supporting me.”

In Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks are getting an all-around basketball player who does nearly everything well. As a freshman, he took college basketball by storm.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. But he is more than just a stat-padder. The 6-foot-8 forward was extremely efficient shooting the basketball, posting 48 percent from the field, 38 percent from downtown, 84 percent from the free throw line. He was also a menace on the defensive end, posting 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

That is in part due to his motor and competitive spirit, the latter of which has been lauded by pundits.

Mavericks fans were furious with the Luka Doncic trade. But with Kyrie Irving slated to return from injury, if Anthony Davis remains healthy, this trio could make some serious noise in the Western Conference next year.