The NCAA is shaking things up with its decision to expand the college basketball schedule, and it’s set to make a big impact on the sport. Starting in the 2026-27 season, Division I men’s and women’s basketball teams will be allowed to schedule up to 32 regular season games — the first increase since 2006!

After nearly 20 years of being capped at 31 games, the NCAA Division I Council gave the green light to this additional game on Wednesday, a move that had already received backing from the sport’s oversight committees back in March, according to CBS Sports. While schools aren’t required to fill their schedules to the max, most are likely to take advantage of this new flexibility.

One of the main reasons for this change is the challenge of scheduling multi-team events (MTEs). Previously, teams faced limitations on how many early-season tournaments they could join because of game caps and restrictions on playing conference opponents in those tournaments.

With this new rule, teams now have more freedom to participate in MTEs without compromising their overall schedule, as noted by Matt Norlander.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Basketball News
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl gets 100% real on Tigers’ volatility heading into 2025-26Miguel La Torre ·
Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) shoots the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Chris Beard preaches belief in AJ Storr despite Kansas flameoutDavid Yapkowitz ·
Whitney Bay, a former Maryland and Purdue standout is becoming an HBCU coach as she takes over West Virginia State.
Former Purdue, Maryland standout becomes HBCU coachRandall Barnes ·
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) and Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) tip-off to start the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena.
March Madness NCAA Tournament expansion decision gets loose timelineZachary Howell ·
Cooper Flagg (51) participates in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.
Duke basketball’s Cooper Flagg grabs attention with IG post before NBA draftRexwell Villas ·
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) drives to the hoop past Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) during the second half at Fiserv Forum.
Will Riley reveals key factor in how international basketball serves as NBA prepRussell Steinberg ·

The new 32-game model includes all matchups, whether against Division I or non-Division I teams. This opens the door for exciting non-conference games to make a comeback later in the season. For instance, we could see matchups like Duke taking on Illinois in February 2024, and future games like Duke vs. Michigan in February 2026 highlight the kind of thrilling contests schools might chase under this new format.

In addition to scheduling flexibility, financial factors also played a part in this decision. Just adding one more home or neutral-site game could ramp up gate revenue for programs, especially now that we’re in this new era of revenue-sharing with athletes after the House settlement.

This shift might just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to scheduling changes, as some officials are even speculating that future seasons could expand to 34 or 35 games.

With this change officially set for the 2026-27 season, college basketball is on the brink of transformation, giving teams more opportunities to compete and providing fans with even more reasons to stay engaged as the season unfolds.