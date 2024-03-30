As the UConn basketball team is looking to achieve glory once again in winning the NCAA tournament, they have received the endorsement of one significant college basketball head coach in St. John's Rick Pitino. In a phone interview with The New York Post, he mentioned that he doesn't “see a weakness” with the Huskies.
“I don’t see a weakness,” Pitino said to the Post about the UConn basketball team, led by head coach Dan Hurley. “They have to have an off shooting night and you have to have a great shooting night to beat them.”
Pitino details the strengths of Huskies and their star players
If the Huskies were to go back to back and win the national championship, they would be the first team since the University of Florida Gators who won in 2006 and 2007. Pitino mentions that the UConn basketball team are versatile in that “they can play in so many different ways” and even mentioned players like Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, and others as future NBA first round picks.
“It’s going to take a special performance. They can play in so many different ways,” Pitino said. “Spencer’s the head of the snake, because he’s always in motion, he’s always creating the pass that leads to a great shot, he’s always getting the offensive rebound that’s key. But then you got Newton and [Stephon] Castle and [Donovan] Clingan who are all [projected] first-round draft choices, and they’re all tremendous in their own right.
“Then they bring in a backup center [Samson Johnson] who is as good as a [backup] center as there is in college baskeball, and he’s playing great,” Pitino continued. “Then you have [Alex] Karaban, the rest of the guys they bring off the bench. They’re a lethal basketball team.”
Pitino lists what teams could possibly beat UConn basketball
Just recently, the Huskies beat San Diego State University in the Sweet Sixteen, the same team that they faced in the finals last season where they won their first championship since 2014. When talking about teams that can possibly beat the Huskies, Pitino mentioned Creighton and Marquette as a couple, though they were already beaten in the Sweet Sixteen.
“If you said to me what team can possibly beat them, I would say Marquette and Creighton have the best chance,” Pitino said before the two teams mentioned lost in the Sweet Sixteen. “They know them very well. The Illinois basketball team is really tough, too. Certainly Houston’s excellent. There’s a lot of teams out there that can beat them, but it’s going to take someone who really understands Connecticut.”
“There’s so many different ways that Connecticut can beat you, and if you’re Creighton or Marquette, you know every weakness and strength a team has in the Big East. They know Connecticut.”
Hurley talks possibly repeating and the pressure of doing that
As Pitino mentioned in his analysis, he brought up the Illinois Fighting Illini as the one team who beat the Huskies as funny enough, they will be facing in the Elite Eight. While the thought of repeating seems to be insurmountable because of the odds even though they are the No. 1 team in the country, UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley said he talked to former Gators head coach Billy Donovan and gave him advice about not chasing a repeat according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
“He said don't make it about that,” Hurley said. “Don't chase a repeat. Improve in the offseason as a coach, serve your players well, stick to the formula. Don't pursue the achievement. Just do a great job … and let the chips fall where they may. But don't obsess over that accomplishment or else it's going to make you crazy.”
“The way the defending champs have fared in recent history, it's kind of been against the odds in terms of the season we're having following up the national championship,” Hurley continued. This team has defied what past champions have done, and taken this program to a completely different level.”
The Huskies are 34-3 where they were 18-2 in conference play as they were No. 1 in the Big East. It remains to be seen if they will win another championship, but they are in prime position to do so.