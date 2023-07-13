NCAA legislation that went into effect on July 1 that allows college basketball programs to add two new assistants, and Geno Auriemma and the UConn women's basketball program is already taking advantage of the new legislation.

The UConn women's basketball program is adding former Temple women's basketball head coach Tonya Cardoza as an assistant to Geno Auriemma, a role she held before, according to ESPN. UConn video coordinator Ben Kantor, who has been with the program since 2015, has also been promoted to an assistant role.

Tonya Cardoza and Ben Kanto join Auriemma's staff that includes Associate Head Coach Chris Dailey and assistants Jamelle Elliott and Morgan Valley.

Chris Dailey will remain second in command to Auriemma. Cardoza is a familiar face, she was with the program from 1994-2008 and helped the Huskies win five of its 11 national titles. Cardoza released a statement as well.

“UConn is where I gained my foundation as a coach,” Cardoza said in her statement, according to ESPN. “I'm thrilled for this opportunity to come back home where it all started. I look forward to working alongside people who I consider family.

Auriemma said that Cardoza will be working with UConn's perimeter players, according to ESPN.

Ben Kanton came out with a statement as well.

“I've learned so much from the coaching staff in my time in Storrs, and it's an honor to now be a member of it,” Kantor said, according to ESPN.

Both Cardoza and Kantor join the coaching staff of a championship-caliber program. If star players like Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd can stay healthy this season, the Huskies will have a chance to win it all.