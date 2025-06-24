The Sacramento Kings will have a busy offseason, as they have new general manager Scott Perry running the show. After failing to make the playoffs last season, there's a good chance the team will look a bit different, but first, they have to decide who they want in the draft. In the latest mock draft from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, he predicted the Kings would draft Tyrese Proctor in the second round, but he also mentioned they could be interested in trading into the first round.

“The Sacramento Kings desperately need help in the backcourt, and Proctor can contribute in many different ways as a combo guard,” Siegel wrote. “His high IQ and understanding of how to play his position make Proctor an immediate contributor in Sacramento. It is worth noting that the Kings are actively seeking ways to acquire a first-round pick in this year's draft.”

Outside of the veterans that the Kings have on their roster, it would be a good idea for them to add younger talent to the team, and that may be the philosophy that Perry believes in. At the same time, it's going to take them to give up something if they want to get in the first round, and it's two players who have been in rumors.

Kings want to move into the first round

There have been conversations surrounding two players on the Kings about whether they want to get a pick in the first round, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“The Kings have expressed a desire to acquire a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, league sources told HoopsHype. Amid those conversations, Sacramento has gauged the trade market on guards Malik Monk and Devin Carter, sources said,” Scotto wrote.

Monk had one of the best seasons of his career last year, averaging a career-high in points, assists, and minutes. He is owed $38.99 million combined over the next two seasons with a $21.58 million player option for the 2027-28 season, and it would not be a surprise if the Kings wanted to try and get off his contract.

As for Carter, he barely played last season as he was coming back from an injury, but they have high hopes for his future on the team. When they were involved in trade talks for Cam Johnson at the deadline, Carter was held out of those conversations.