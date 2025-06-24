The Michigan football team picked up an impressive addition to its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday as elite four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Davis had narrowed his list of college options down to two as he was down to Michigan and Alabama, and like we have seen in each of the last two seasons on the gridiron, the Wolverines took down the Crimson Tide. This is a huge recruiting win for head coach Sherrone Moore.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Titan Davis has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 270 DL from Saint Louis, MO chose the Wolverines over Alabama.”

Titan Davis had a short message to share after committing to the Michigan football team:

“I’m home GO Blue 〽️!” He said.

Michigan started 2024 with a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Day. The stakes weren't as high on New Year's Eve in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide to end 2024 as well. Now, it's the offseason, so the Michigan football team will have to settle for recruiting wins over Alabama.

Davis is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #101 player in the 2026 class, the #13 DL and the #2 player in the state of Missouri. Davis currently attends DeSmet High School in St. Louis. Missouri is an SEC state, but Davis is going to play for Michigan in the Big Ten.

“Ascending defensive end with a prototypical frame that could fit into an odd or even front at the next level,” Davis' scouting report reads. “Began his prep career playing quarterback before flipping to the other side of the ball and finding instant success in the trenches. Flashes the ability to separate and bypass base blocks with his lateral agility. Not the most destructive defender at this stage, but can find a flat back and shoot his hands to gain extension. Solid get-off frequently gives him an advantage in passing situations.”

All signs point to Davis going on to have a very successful career at Michigan and beyond.

“Quick to unleash a bull-rush, but can also rip his way around the corner and has the stride length to finish,” his scouting report continues. “Enters senior year believed to be north of 6-foot-4, 265 pounds with adequate length in the arms. Must improve pad level and learn how to bring it every single snap, but appears to be rounding into form as he nearly doubled his production as a junior for Missouri’s 6A champs. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor and possible impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Should offer plenty of alignment flex and could very well end up finding a home on the inside depending on how the body matures.”

After the commitment from Titan Davis, the Michigan football team now holds the #28 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The school in 29th? Alabama. When all is said and done, the Wolverines will likely finish with one of the top classes in the country. They are just getting started.