Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is putting together the best season of his career in 2025. While Peña has long been considered one of baseball’s elite defensive shortstops, he’s contributing offensively like never before, helping the Astros surge ahead in the AL West. And Peña is hoping his breakout season leads to a multi-year contract extension with Houston.

Peña took a major step toward achieving his big payday, hiring super-agent Scott Boras to represent him, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Peña was previously repped by Beverly Hills Sports Council.

Jeremy Peña is serious about an Astros extension

The Astros signed Peña to a one-year, $4.1 million contact for the 2025 season, avoiding arbitration. While the 27-year-old shortstop is still under club control through the 2027 season, he’s hoping to capitalize on a remarkable 2025 campaign.

Peña is slashing .326/.380/.493 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a 144 OPS+ through 78 games. His 4.5 bWAR is second-best in baseball, behind only Aaron Judge’s 5.6 mark.

Article Continues Below

For the first time, Peña is batting leadoff for Houston after Jose Altuve requested the batting order change. The move has paid off for Peña and the Astros as he’s produced a .951 OPS in 52 games leading off for the team.

Peña’s play this season has helped propel the Astros past the Seattle Mariners in the division. Much like last year, Seattle had a lead in the AL West before Houston came storming back and overtook the team.

The Astros have gone 9-3 over their last 12 games, improving to 45-33 on the season and building a five-game lead over the second-place Mariners in the division. However, Houston will be tested in the coming weeks, with matchups against three National League division leaders. The Astros play the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in nine of their next 12 games.

After a memorable rookie season in 2022, when the Astros won the championship and Peña was named World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and won the Gold Glove for good measure, the fourth-year pro is taking on a leadership role for a very different Houston team. And his offensive production has helped cover up the numerous injuries the Astros have suffered this season.