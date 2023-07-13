UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers was in attendance watching her former teammate Dorka Juhasz play with the Minnesota Lynx against the Dallas Wings, and Bueckers gave an update on her recovery from a torn ACL in an interview on the sideline.

“Yeah I'm just still waiting to get cleared to like play pickup, play live basketball up and down the floor,” Paige Bueckers said, via Bally Sports North. “I feel like I'm mentally ready in a good space, I'm physically in a good space. But since we have the time, we're just taking it, but I'm feeling really good.”

Paige Bueckers won the national player of the year award in the 2020-2021 women's college basketball season, a season in which Geno Auriemma's UConn women's basketball program made it to the final four, losing to Arizona. Over the last two seasons, Bueckers has struggled with injuries. She missed a good amount of the 2021-2022 season with a knee injury, and missed all of the 2022-2023 season with the torn ACL that she is coming back from.

Geno Auriemma's team looks to be strong again heading into the 2023-2024 season. With Bueckers expected to return, along with fellow star player Azzi Fudd and other players on the roster. Health has been the problem, not just for Bueckers, but for Azzi Fudd and younger players like Ice Brady.

If the Huskies can stay healthier than they have the last two seasons, they should be a contender to win the national championship next season, with defending champion LSU the current favorite.