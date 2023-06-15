UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is reportedly “very close” to being fully cleared after recovering from a torn ACL that kept her out for the entire 2022-2023 season, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“I'm feeling really good,” Paige Bueckers told reporters at UConn on Wednesday. “I'm just past the 10-month mark [following the injury and surgery]. So I'm definitely starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and the finishing mark. But there's a long way to go. ACL recoveries take a long time.”

Bueckers has been playing 3-on-3, 2-on-2 and 1-on-1, but hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5, according to Philippou.

Bueckers won the 2020-2021 national player of the year award as a freshman. She missed much of her sophomore season in 2021-2022, but returned for the NCAA Tournament. Bueckers' ACL tear was the headliner for Geno Auriemma and the UConn women's basketball program last season. However, the whole team dealt with injuries.

Sophomore Azzi Fudd dealt with a knee injury that kept her out for much of the season. Caroline Ducharme missed significant time with a concussion. Freshman Ice Brady missed the whole year after dislocating her right knee.

Bueckers is the Huskies' best player, and her return to the court is one of the biggest storylines for the 2023-2024 season. The key for UConn is health, especially when it comes to Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, who is a vital shooter.

Geno Auriemma's program missed the Final Four for the first time since the 2006-2007 season. The Huskies have the talent to get back there if if they stay healthy, with Bueckers being the most important piece.