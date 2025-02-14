UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers had high praise for teammate Azzi Fudd following the Huskies’ 78-40 win over St. John’s at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday night. Fudd delivered a career-best performance with 34 points, hitting eight 3-pointers and leading UConn to its 13th straight Big East win.

“It was really fun to watch just as a basketball fan,” Bueckers said, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “It almost felt like we were all just watching Azzi have a night. For her to be confident, be aggressive, it’s what we all want from her and what we know is in her.”

Fudd set the tone early, scoring 13 of her 17 first-half points in the opening quarter and finishing the game shooting 59% from the field. Her third-quarter surge sealed the win for UConn, as she scored 17 points in that period alone, including five three-pointers. The performance marked her first 30-point game since November 2022.

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma emphasized the impact of Fudd’s aggressive approach.

“That’s the object in sports, right? To be aggressive, be the aggressor,” Auriemma said. “Having Azzi do that makes the game very, very difficult for the other team.”

Paige Bueckers helps in win for UConn women's basketball

While Fudd stole the spotlight, Bueckers played an essential role in the win, posting 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, five blocks and four steals. UConn’s defense also shined, forcing 22 turnovers, including 14 steals, and holding St. John’s to just 27% shooting.

For St. John’s, Lashae Dwyer scored 11 points, and Ber’Nyah Mayo added 10. However, the Red Storm struggled against UConn’s relentless defense, with turnovers proving costly. The Huskies had as many points off turnovers as St. John’s had total points by the fourth quarter.

Key moments included a 9-0 UConn run to start the second quarter, pushing their lead to 20 points. Freshman Sarah Strong continued her standout season, tying for 10th in UConn freshman scoring history while nearing milestones in steals and rebounds.

The Huskies’ depth was evident, even with injuries to Ice Brady and Morgan Cheli. Senior Aubrey Griffin stepped up with 10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals, while UConn dominated the boards with a 38-25 rebounding advantage.

UConn (22-3, 13-0 Big East) remains undefeated in conference play, and the Huskies now prepare for a high-stakes matchup against No. 4 South Carolina on Sunday. St. John’s (13-11, 3-10 Big East) will look to rebound when they host Butler on Sunday.

Information from the Associated Press' Jim Fuller contributed to this article.