The GameDay crew is headed to Columbia. ESPN has announced that South Carolina women's basketball will host College GameDay on Sunday, February 16 when the No. 2 Gamecocks take on the No. 5 UConn Huskies. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. on ABC.

The first hour of College GameDay will air on ESPN at 11 a.m. ET before coverage shifts to ABC at noon. ESPN added that there will be additional women's basketball stops this season. South Carolina fans now get a second chance at showing out on GameDay after ESPN had to cancel its planned appearance on campus due to inclement weather when the Gamecocks took down LSU last month.

This will be the third time that South Carolina has hosted College GameDay, the most of any women's basketball program. It will also be the fifth time one of their games has been featured.

As for the game itself, South Carolina and UConn are, as usual, two of the best programs in the country. With a combined record of 42-3 as of February 4, both are legitimate Final Four threats. The Gamecocks haven't lost a game since UCLA beat them in November in Los Angeles. As for the Huskies, they've won 11 straight since a home loss to USC in December. They are 0-2 against top-10 teams this year.

Paige Bueckers has a chance to make a statement against South Carolina

As a former National Player of the Year and the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, there's not much that UConn's Paige Bueckers still has to prove.

But this season has had its own challenges. In almost certainly her final collegiate season, Bueckers is still looking for that elusive national championship — something every other UConn great has accomplished. On the national stage against USC, Juju Watkins clearly outplayed her on her own home court. The South Carolina game presents an opportunity for Bueckers to prove that she really is the best player in women's college basketball.

Bueckers' numbers are certainly Player of the Year worthy with 19.0 points per game, 4.2 assists and 42% shooting from three. But she's also 1-3 in her career against the Gamecocks with one of those losses coming in the 2022 National Championship Game.

Before she has her chance for revenge, however, both the Gamecocks and Huskies have their work cut out for them this week. UConn faces long-time rival No. 19 Tennessee on the road Thursday night while South Carolina plays at No. 4 Texas on Sunday.