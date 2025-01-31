No. 6 UConn women's basketball extended its Big East dominance with an 84-58 victory over DePaul on Wednesday night, securing its 10th straight win and 31st consecutive conference regular-season victory. The game also marked a historic night for attendance, as DePaul set a program record with a crowd of 8,305 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The record-setting night followed another milestone for UConn, which drew 11,414 fans in its previous game against Creighton on Jan. 25 at CHI Health Center Omaha. That figure shattered Creighton’s previous women’s basketball attendance record of 4,439.

“It was a good environment,” UConn star Paige Bueckers said after the game, as reported by Christine Butterfield of CT Insider. “They had a great crowd, obviously, so it was a shift from what I've been playing in, in the other arena. So to be at this arena, to have a great crowd, a great show out, it's awesome.”

UConn women's basketball dominates DePaul despite Paige Bueckers' off night

Bueckers, who entered the game averaging 19.6 points per contest, was held to eight points, which matches her season low, according to the Associated Press. However, UConn had no trouble handling DePaul, thanks to strong performances from Kaitlyn Chen and Azzi Fudd, who each scored 17 points. Freshman Sarah Strong added 11 points and eight rebounds as the Huskies pulled away with dominant third-quarter runs of 10-0 and 18-2.

The game remained competitive early, with DePaul closing the gap to 23-20 in the second quarter. However, UConn responded with a 17-4 run to seize control by halftime. The Huskies’ outside shooting played a key role, as they shot 54.5% (12-for-22) from beyond the arc, with Chen going 3-for-3 and Fudd 4-for-7.

For DePaul, Jorie Allen and Taylor Johnson-Matthews each scored 19 points.

With the win, UConn improved to 20-2 overall and 11-0 in conference play. Now 26-1 all-time against DePaul, the Huskies ill look to continue their momentum when they host Butler on Sunday. DePaul, now 11-12 on the season, will host Seton Hall next.