Aubrey Griffin made her long-awaited return to the court Sunday, marking her season debut in UConn’s commanding 96-36 victory over Seton Hall at Gampel Pavilion. The sixth-year veteran, sidelined for 381 days due to an ACL injury sustained in January 2024, was welcomed back with a standing ovation from the sold-out crowd. Chants of “Aubrey! Aubrey! Aubrey!” echoed through the arena as head coach Geno Auriemma signaled for her to check in during the second quarter.

Griffin played 10 minutes, contributing three points, four rebounds and two assists, per Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider, while demonstrating the physicality and aggression that have been hallmarks of her game.

UConn women's basketball game vs. Seton Hall is historic

Sunday’s game was historic in more ways than one. Senior guard Paige Bueckers eclipsed the 2,000 career points milestone faster than any player in UConn history, accomplishing the feat in just 102 games. She surpassed the record previously held by Maya Moore, who reached the milestone in 108 games. The crowd roared as Bueckers sank a mid-range jumper in the second quarter to secure her place among the program’s legends. She finished the game with 18 points and seven assists.

UConn’s complete team effort was on display throughout the game. Freshman Sarah Strong recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Azzi Fudd contributed 18 points on efficient shooting. The Huskies shot 56% from the field, including an impressive 17-of-32 from beyond the arc.

Defensively, UConn was relentless, forcing 19 turnovers and holding Seton Hall to just 23% shooting. The Pirates’ leading scorers, Faith Masonius and Jada Eads, were held to a combined 22 points on inefficient shooting.

Sunday’s win also marked UConn’s first home game of 2025, drawing a capacity crowd despite the looming threat of a winter storm. The Huskies improved to 17-2 overall and 8-0 in Big East play with the victory. UConn will host Villanova on Wednesday for their final home game of January.