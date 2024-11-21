Throughout Geno Auriemma's tenure as head coach of the UConn Huskies, he's been involved in a few NCAA record-setting events. But perhaps none were as a big as the new one he accomplished this week, becoming the NCAA's all-time leader in coaching wins. The previous record was held by former Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer who retired following the 2023-24 season.

After Geno's NCAA record-setting win, VanDerveer reacted to his accomplishment, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“This is yet another outstanding milestone in a career filled with them for Geno Auriemma,” Tara VanDerveer said. “The level of success he has maintained at UConn over four decades will never be duplicated. But his tremendous legacy extends far beyond any number of wins. It lives in the lives of the countless young women he has positively influenced throughout his career. Congratulations to Geno and Chris on this incredible accomplishment.”

VanDerveer is also referring to longtime UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey who has been on Geno Auriemma's staff since he took over the program back in 1985. With UConn's win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday, Auriemma moved one win ahead of VanDerveer with 1,217 career coaching wins. He is the NCAA's all-time winningest coach in both men and women's basketball.

Geno Auriemma's tenure at UConn

With Auriemma at the helm, the UConn Huskies have won 11 national championships. He is a six-time American Athletic Conference (AAC) Coach of the Year and a 12-time Big East Coach of the Year after UConn made the transition to the Big East.

The Huskies also surpassed legendary UCLA men's basketball head coach John Wooden's record of 88 consecutive wins with 111 under Auriemma. The streak began during the 2014 season and ended with the Huskies Final Four loss in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Auriemma has compiled a record of 1,217-162 as UConn head coach. That includes 35 NCAA Tournament appearances. The only seasons that UConn failed to reach the NCAA Tournament under Auriemma was his first three years as head coach. The NCAA Tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auriemma has coached numerous stars at UConn who have gone on to achieve WNBA success such as Rebecca Lobo, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Tina Charles, among others. Many of them were in attendance for the Huskies' game against Fairleigh Dickinson.

As it stands, Auriemma and UConn have the most former players currently in the WNBA with 16 with the two most recent being rookies Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl of the Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm, respectively. Paige Bueckers, Auriemma's current star, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.