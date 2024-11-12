Stanford women’s basketball honored former coach Tara VanDerveer on Sunday by naming the court at Maples Pavilion after her, marking a historic recognition of the legendary coach’s contributions. The renaming came just before Stanford's game against Gonzaga, which the Cardinal won 89-58 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

For Stanford head coach Kate Paye, who played for VanDerveer and served as her assistant for 17 years, the occasion was both emotional and inspiring.

“I'm so happy for Tara, what an incredible honor and deserved honor. She's iconic. She's a legend,” Paye said after the game, as reported by Michael Voepel of ESPN. “It was really cool, right before the game started, to hear the announcer say, ‘For the first time ever, welcome to Tara VanDerveer Court at Maples Pavilion.’ It definitely gave me chills.”

Tara VanDerveer holds records for most NCAA basketball wins for men's or women's teams

VanDerveer, who retired last season after leading Stanford to a 30-6 record and a Sweet 16 appearance, attended the ceremony alongside her family, including her 97-year-old mother, Rita. Over her 38 seasons at Stanford, VanDerveer notched an unprecedented 1,216 wins, establishing herself as the all-time wins leader among NCAA Division I basketball coaches, men’s or women’s. She captured three national championships with the Cardinal.

Reflecting on the legacy that VanDerveer left behind, Paye said that her presence is still deeply felt.

“It looks awesome out there,” she said of the court’s new name, adding, “I think our team, our staff knew that the best way we could honor Tara on a day like today was to play really well.”

Despite being unranked to start the season, Stanford showed strong potential in their commanding win over Gonzaga. Having lost key players, including WNBA No. 2 pick Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen, who transferred to USC, the Cardinal are in a rebuilding phase. Paye acknowledged that the team is still working to “find our identity,” but their performance against Gonzaga indicates they are quickly adapting.

VanDerveer’s career total of 1,216 wins remains a pinnacle in college basketball, with UConn’s Geno Auriemma closely following at 1,215 wins. Auriemma could tie VanDerveer’s record when UConn faces North Carolina on Friday.