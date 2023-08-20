In an exciting matchup at UFC 292 in Boston, Kurt Holobaugh secured a submission victory over Austin Hubbard in the TUF 31 lightweight final. The fight showcased Holobaugh’s jiu-jitsu skills and highlighted his ability to finish fights on the ground.

From the opening bell, both fighters came out with intensity and aggression. Holobaugh wasted no time in taking the fight to the ground, where he showcased his superior grappling skills. Hubbard, known for his toughness and resilience, defended well and looked to create opportunities to escape and counter.

However, Holobaugh’s jiu-jitsu proved to be too much for Hubbard to handle. In the second round, Holobaugh secured a tight armbar submission, forcing Hubbard to tap out. The victory showcased Holobaugh’s technical prowess and ability to capitalize on his opponent’s weaknesses.

The TUF 31 lightweight final was a highly anticipated matchup between two talented fighters looking to make their mark in the UFC. Holobaugh, with his third stint in the UFC, aimed to make the most of this opportunity. Hubbard, known for his toughness and durability, was looking to secure a victory and establish himself as a rising star in the lightweight division.

For Holobaugh, this victory was a redemption of sorts. With a previous UFC record of 0-4, he was determined to prove himself and show that he belongs among the elite fighters in the promotion. His impressive performance and submission win over Hubbard certainly made a statement.

What’s Next for Kurt Holobaugh?

With his victory in the TUF 31 lightweight final, Holobaugh has earned himself a contract with the UFC and will likely be given opportunities to compete against other top-ranked fighters in the lightweight division. His jiu-jitsu skills and ability to finish fights on the ground make him a formidable opponent for anyone in the division. As for Austin Hubbard, despite the loss, he displayed heart and toughness in the fight. It will be interesting to see how he rebounds from this defeat and continues his MMA journey.