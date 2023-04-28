Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 72 Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon continues on the main card with the featured bout in the middleweight division between Cody Brundage and Rodolfo Vieira. Both Brundage and Vieira need a big win here on Saturday night as each of them are coming off losses. The clashing style between and wrestler and grappler will make for a very interesting fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Brundage-Vieira prediction and pick.

Cody Brundage (8-2) is looking to get one back after getting knocked out by Michael Oleksiejczuk in his last fight. Rodolfo Vieira brings a whole different game to this fight than his precious three opponents. Brundage says he is ready to take on “The Black Belt Hunter” and get back into the win column on Saturday night.

Rodolfo Vieira (8-3) had a ton of hype surrounding his emergence with the UFC as he is the most credentialed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner in the entire organization. He started out with a great win in his debut but has since two of his last three fights and will most likely need a big win against Brundage to keep his spot on the roster.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 72 Odds: Cody Brundage-Rodolfo Vieira Odds

Cody Brundage: +194

Rodolfo Vieira: -245

Over 1.5 Rounds: -108

Under 1.5 Round: -118

How to Watch Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Cody Brundage Will Win

We know what we get when Cody Brundage is in the octagon and that is someone that has no quit and is willing to lay it all on the line. He has the wrestling background to keep this fight on the feet and make it a striking battle. If this fight does happen to play out on the feet he undoubtedly the cleaner striker that possesses more stopping power.

It’s hard to see a fight where Brundage doesn’t win if this is primarily a kickboxing match. He has shown glimpses of good boxing when he fought Tresean Gore and that should give him some confidence coming into this fight on Saturday night.

Why Rodolfo Vieira Will Win

This is a do or die moment of Rodolfo Vieira’s UFC career against Cody Brundage. He has lost two out of his last three and this would make it back to back losses. While Vieira has looked better since that embarrassing loss to Anthony Hernandez he still has shown he needs some improvements in his overall MMA.

The thing is if he is able to get it to the mat at any point in this fight he can find the submission rather quickly. He will certainly need to get this fight to the mat where he can work his magic and secure his 7th submission victory.

Final Cody Brundage-Rodolfo Vieira Prediction & Pick

It is hard for me to take such a one-trick pony in Rodolfo Vieira at his current odds. That is what is leaning toward me taking the value here on Cody Brundage. He has shown good wrestling abilities, outside of his fight against Nick Maximov, to keep this fight on the feet. On the feet Brundage should be the round winner and I’d expect a possible late TKO win as Vieira gasses down the stretch as he normally does.

Final Cody Brundage-Rodolfo Vieira Prediction & Pick: Cody Brundage (+194)