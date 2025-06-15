The Minnesota Lynx kept their strong 2025 season rolling with another win on Saturday. The Lynx beta the Sparks 101-78 in a game where Napheesa Collier made it clear she's the favorite to win MVP in 2025. Minnesota took some time to honor one of their franchise legends before the game.

Minnesota celebrated franchise legend Seimone Augustus before Saturday's game against the Sparks.

The team held a ceremony for Augustus honoring her recent Hall of Fame inductions. Augustus earned 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and 2024 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductions.

She was introduced by fellow Lynx legend Katie Smith.

Augustus is arguably the best player in franchise history. She leads the team's all-time record book in both points (5,881) and minutes (10,918) among several other categories.

Perhaps Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier will end up surpassing some of Augustus' franchise records one day.

Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier bonds with Seimone Augustus

Napheesa Collier has all the makings of a franchise legend.

Collier got the opportunity to bond with Augustus during a recent practice ahead of Saturday's ceremony. She explained that it was great to bond with Augustus over basketball.

“To have someone like Seimone be your vet and have her be so welcoming too, you hear stories where that doesn't always happen, and so I was really lucky in my vets and to have Mone,” Collier said.

Collier explained which qualities of Augustus impressed her the most.

“Her competitiveness, and she's so calm in her exterior in that way, but the way that she turns it on, she's a very competitive person,” Collier said. “So seeing that come out of her and [having her] teach that to me in my rookie year, it was an amazing experience.”

Of course, Collier rookie season in Minnesota was Augustus' final year in the WNBA. Collier credits Augustus, as well as Sylvia Fowles, for helping her start her WNBA career on the right foot.

“As a rookie, you're like a baby bird. You don't know what's going on, you need help with everything. And [Augustus] and [Sylvia Fowles] really took me under their wing in that way… Anytime I had questions, Seimone and Syl were the first ones to give me their numbers and say ‘hit me up if you need anything.' [Hanging] out even outside of the court, just making me feel really comfortable. And I think that's leadership,” Collier concluded.

Next up for the Lynx is a home game against the Aces on Tuesday night.